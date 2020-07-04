Bismah Maroof is not supportive of changes to women’s cricket

Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof voiced her opposition to alterations to make women’s cricket more popular.

“There are debates being held on whether to make changes in the playing conditions in the women’s version of the game to make it more popular,” Maroof said while speaking in a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) podcast. “I am not a big fan of it,” she said.

“The competitive nature of the game will be affected if we shorten the length of the pitches and make adjustments to the ball size and boundary distance.”

The batswoman went on to say that women’s cricket has shown immense improvement in the past three to four years under the same rules.

“Over 80,000 people came to see the Women’s T20 World Cup final, which has never happened before. It shows that the women’s game is headed in the right direction and its future is bright,” she said.