Thursday, July 9, 2020  | 17 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly claims Asia Cup has been cancelled

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly claims Asia Cup has been cancelled

Photo: AFP

The Board of Control for Cricket in India President Sourav Ganguly has claimed that this year’s Asia Cup has been cancelled, Cricbuzz has reported.

“Asia Cup has been cancelled,” Ganguly said in an Instagram chat session. His remarks came ahead of the Asian Cricket Council’s meeting on July 9.

The former India captain did not state if the decision was taken by the sport’s regional governing body.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have said that they are unaware of such a decision being made.

“As far as I am concerned ACC management is working on Asia Cup 2020. They are also exploring other options if the tournament cannot be hosted on scheduled time,” BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury said while speaking with Cricbuzz.

The Asia Cup is scheduled to be played in September this year between defending champions India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and a qualifying nation. However, uncertainty looms over the tournament due to the pandemic.

Pakistan were to host the six-nation tournament. However, the country has reportedly offered to swap the hosting rights with Sri Lanka during the meeting of the Asian Cricket Council.

FaceBook WhatsApp
asia cup Cricket Sourav Ganguly
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Asia Cup, Asia Cup cricket, Asia Cup T20, Asia Cup 2020, India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Asian Cricket Council, ACC. BCCI, Sourav Ganguly, Board of Control for Cricket in India,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Younis Khan put a knife to my throat: Grant Flower
Younis Khan put a knife to my throat: Grant Flower
Schedule for Pakistan's Test, T20I series against England announced
Schedule for Pakistan’s Test, T20I series against England announced
Pakistan cricketers take part in intra-squad practice match
Pakistan cricketers take part in intra-squad practice match
Conflict of interest investigation launched against India captain Virat Kohli
Conflict of interest investigation launched against India captain Virat Kohli
Hassan Ali wishes happy birthday to 'living legend' MS Dhoni
Hassan Ali wishes happy birthday to ‘living legend’ MS Dhoni
Shahid Afridi goes unpicked in CPL 2020 draft
Shahid Afridi goes unpicked in CPL 2020 draft
Shahid Afridi recovers from coronavirus
Shahid Afridi recovers from coronavirus
Lancashire excited to play host to Pakistan for Tests, T20Is
Lancashire excited to play host to Pakistan for Tests, T20Is
Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis arrested over fatal crash
Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis arrested over fatal crash
Pakistan's intra-squad fixture comes to an end
Pakistan’s intra-squad fixture comes to an end
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.