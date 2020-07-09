BCCI President Sourav Ganguly claims Asia Cup has been cancelled

The Board of Control for Cricket in India President Sourav Ganguly has claimed that this year’s Asia Cup has been cancelled, Cricbuzz has reported.

“Asia Cup has been cancelled,” Ganguly said in an Instagram chat session. His remarks came ahead of the Asian Cricket Council’s meeting on July 9.

The former India captain did not state if the decision was taken by the sport’s regional governing body.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have said that they are unaware of such a decision being made.

“As far as I am concerned ACC management is working on Asia Cup 2020. They are also exploring other options if the tournament cannot be hosted on scheduled time,” BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury said while speaking with Cricbuzz.

The Asia Cup is scheduled to be played in September this year between defending champions India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and a qualifying nation. However, uncertainty looms over the tournament due to the pandemic.

Pakistan were to host the six-nation tournament. However, the country has reportedly offered to swap the hosting rights with Sri Lanka during the meeting of the Asian Cricket Council.