Football

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti suffers knee injury

Posted: Jul 4, 2020
Posted: Jul 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 11 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Barcelona centre-back Samuel Umtiti will miss Sunday’s game at Villarreal with a knee problem, the latest setback in another injury-plagued season for the France international.

Umtiti, 26, will undergo treatment on his left knee with no timeline given for his return, the club said on Friday.

The former Lyon defender has made 18 appearances for Barca this season but was sidelined for almost two months between September and November with foot and knee injuries.

Umtiti, who has battled a series of injuries since helping France win the 2018 World Cup, also hurt his calf shortly after the team returned to training following the coronavirus lockdown in May.

He has featured in just two of Barca’s six games since the restart, starting last weekend’s 2-2 draw at Celta Vigo.

Defending champions Barca trail leaders Real Madrid by four points in La Liga with five matches left to play.

