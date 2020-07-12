Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi impress in practice match

Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi showed why they are so highly rated as the duo impressed for opposing sides during the first day of Pakistan’s second intra-squad clash.

Babar’s side, PCB Green, made 318-8 in their 90 overs with the help of some impressive batting from Babar (82 retired not out) and Abid Ali (71), while wicketkeeper-batsman Muhammad Rizwan was unbeaten on 47.

Young pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, meanwhile, was the pick of the bunch among the bowlers as he claimed 4-91 and was well-supported by the experienced Muhammad Abbas, who claimed 2-49 himself.

Pakistan are currently playing their second two-day intra squad match as they spend 14 days in quarantine, after which they will play a couple of four-day warm-up games before the series of England.