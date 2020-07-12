Sunday, July 12, 2020  | 20 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi impress in practice match

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi impress in practice match

Photo Courtesy: PCB

Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi showed why they are so highly rated as the duo impressed for opposing sides during the first day of Pakistan’s second intra-squad clash.

Babar’s side, PCB Green, made 318-8 in their 90 overs with the help of some impressive batting from Babar (82 retired not out) and Abid Ali (71), while wicketkeeper-batsman Muhammad Rizwan was unbeaten on 47.

Young pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, meanwhile, was the pick of the bunch among the bowlers as he claimed 4-91 and was well-supported by the experienced Muhammad Abbas, who claimed 2-49 himself.

Pakistan are currently playing their second two-day intra squad match as they spend 14 days in quarantine, after which they will play a couple of four-day warm-up games before the series of England.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Babar Azam Cricket England tour Pakistan PCB Shaheen Shah Afridi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Schedule for Pakistan's Test, T20I series against England announced
Schedule for Pakistan’s Test, T20I series against England announced
Pakistan cricketers take part in intra-squad practice match
Pakistan cricketers take part in intra-squad practice match
Legendary Pakistan captain Shahbaz Ahmed sues PIA over unpaid salary
Legendary Pakistan captain Shahbaz Ahmed sues PIA over unpaid salary
Conflict of interest investigation launched against India captain Virat Kohli
Conflict of interest investigation launched against India captain Virat Kohli
Younis Khan hails 'world-class' Rahul Dravid
Younis Khan hails ‘world-class’ Rahul Dravid
Pakistan cricketers take part in two-day practice match
Pakistan cricketers take part in two-day practice match
Shahid Afridi goes unpicked in CPL 2020 draft
Shahid Afridi goes unpicked in CPL 2020 draft
Hassan Ali wishes happy birthday to 'living legend' MS Dhoni
Hassan Ali wishes happy birthday to ‘living legend’ MS Dhoni
Rashid Latif unhappy with BCCI president Sourav Ganguly
Rashid Latif unhappy with BCCI president Sourav Ganguly
Shahid Afridi Foundation logo to feature on Pakistan kits
Shahid Afridi Foundation logo to feature on Pakistan kits
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.