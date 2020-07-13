Watch: Babar Azam takes a wicket with his only delivery

The Pakistan Cricket Board shared a video of talismanic batsman Babar Azam taking the wicket of pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi with the only delivery he bowled in the recently concluded two-day practice match in Worcestershire.

One ball one wicket! Man with the golden arm, @babarazam258 dismissed Shaheen Shah Afridi on the only ball he bowled in the two-day practice match at Worcester. pic.twitter.com/8Qr7vsDPfJ — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 13, 2020

The two-day fixture, in which plenty of promising knocks were played, concluded on Sunday.

Babar and Shaheen both impressed in the practice game respectively for PCB Green and PCB White. Babar remained unbeaten at 82 before retiring and took the fast-bowler’s wicket off the only delivery he bowled in the match.

The left-arm pacer, meanwhile, was the pick of the bowlers for PCB White as he returned with figures of 4-91.