HOME > Cricket

Watch: Babar Azam takes a wicket with his only delivery

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Watch: Babar Azam takes a wicket with his only delivery

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

The Pakistan Cricket Board shared a video of talismanic batsman Babar Azam taking the wicket of pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi with the only delivery he bowled in the recently concluded two-day practice match in Worcestershire.

The two-day fixture, in which plenty of promising knocks were played, concluded on Sunday.

Babar and Shaheen both impressed in the practice game respectively for PCB Green and PCB White. Babar remained unbeaten at 82 before retiring and took the fast-bowler’s wicket off the only delivery he bowled in the match.

The left-arm pacer, meanwhile, was the pick of the bowlers for PCB White as he returned with figures of 4-91.

Babar Azam Cricket England Pakistan Shaheen Shah Afridi
 
