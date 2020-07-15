Watch: Babar Azam has videoconference with eight-year-old fan

Pakistan’s ODI and T20I skipper Babar Azam interacted with his eight-year-old fan Samiya Afsar via videoconference call.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a video of the duo’s interaction on its Twitter account.
Babar, during the conversation, gave her tips on how to improve her game and also praised her abilities.
Samiya gained prominence after a practice video went viral on social media. Her talent is not just limited to cricket as she plans on gifting Babar a sketch she made of him when the talismanic batsman returns to Pakistan after the England tour.
The T20I skipper then announced that he will give her a signed cap in return.