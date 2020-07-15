Wednesday, July 15, 2020  | 23 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Watch: Babar Azam has videoconference with eight-year-old fan

Posted: Jul 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Watch: Babar Azam has videoconference with eight-year-old fan

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Pakistan’s ODI and T20I skipper Babar Azam interacted with his eight-year-old fan Samiya Afsar via videoconference call.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a video of the duo’s interaction on its Twitter account.

Babar, during the conversation, gave her tips on how to improve her game and also praised her abilities.

Samiya gained prominence after a practice video went viral on social media. Her talent is not just limited to cricket as she plans on gifting Babar a sketch she made of him when the talismanic batsman returns to Pakistan after the England tour.

The T20I skipper then announced that he will give her a signed cap in return.

