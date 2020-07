Azhar Ali, Babar Azam named captains for practice match

Azhar Ali and Babar Azam have been named captains for the first of the two four-day intra-squad practice matches in Derby.

Azhar will be leading PCB Green while PCB White will be led by Babar in Friday’s clash.

The second practice match will be played from July 24.

Teams:

PCB Green: Azhar Ali (captain), Abid Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Asad Shafiq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Faheem Ashraf, Yasir Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Abbas and Wahab Riaz.

PCB White: Babar Azam (captain), Shan Masood, Imam-ul-Haq, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Musa, Usman Khan Shinwari and Haider Ali.