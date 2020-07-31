Azhar ‘lucky’ to have Shaheen, Naseem in squad

Pakistan’s Test captain Azhar Ali has said that he is lucky to have pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah in his side for the upcoming three-match series against England.

“I feel very lucky that they are in my squad with the way they have bowled in the past couple of days,” Azhar said while speaking during a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) podcast.

Azhar said that they have an experienced player in Mohammad Abbas, while Sohail Khan will also share his knowledge of the game with the side. “I think they will have an advantage in the upcoming fixtures.”

He went on to say that the guidance of experienced leg-spinner Yasir Shah also matters for the team.

The Test skipper added that his players are looking in good shape ahead of the Test series. “The best thing is that Pakistan always performs well on the England tour.

Azhar added that staying under lockdown during the coronavirus outbreak was challenging for the players. “The pacers are rusty but it will go away eventually. They are getting in shape.

“The workload is increasing but the players are in a good rhythm.”