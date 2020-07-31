Friday, July 31, 2020  | 9 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Azhar ‘lucky’ to have Shaheen, Naseem in squad

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Azhar ‘lucky’ to have Shaheen, Naseem in squad

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Pakistan’s Test captain Azhar Ali has said that he is lucky to have pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah in his side for the upcoming three-match series against England.

“I feel very lucky that they are in my squad with the way they have bowled in the past couple of days,” Azhar said while speaking during a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) podcast.

Azhar said that they have an experienced player in Mohammad Abbas, while Sohail Khan will also share his knowledge of the game with the side. “I think they will have an advantage in the upcoming fixtures.”

He went on to say that the guidance of experienced leg-spinner Yasir Shah also matters for the team.

The Test skipper added that his players are looking in good shape ahead of the Test series. “The best thing is that Pakistan always performs well on the England tour.

Azhar added that staying under lockdown during the coronavirus outbreak was challenging for the players. “The pacers are rusty but it will go away eventually. They are getting in shape.

“The workload is increasing but the players are in a good rhythm.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
azhar ali Cricket England Naseem Shah Pakistan Shaheen Shah Afridi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Azhar Ali on Shaheen Shah and Naseem Shah, Pakistan vs England 2020, Azhar Ali statements July 30,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan name 20-man squad for England Tests
Pakistan name 20-man squad for England Tests
Final day Pakistan's intra-squad practice match washed out
Final day Pakistan’s intra-squad practice match washed out
Tried my best to represent Pakistan: Imran Tahir
Tried my best to represent Pakistan: Imran Tahir
England eye series win as Stuart Broad nears 500 wickets
England eye series win as Stuart Broad nears 500 wickets
England win third Test against West Indies to claim series
England win third Test against West Indies to claim series
England's Stuart Broad joins Test cricket's 500-wicket club
England’s Stuart Broad joins Test cricket’s 500-wicket club
New Super League to determine Cricket World Cup 2023 spots
New Super League to determine Cricket World Cup 2023 spots
England announce squad for first Pakistan Test
England announce squad for first Pakistan Test
Former Pakistan hockey captain Asad Malik passes away
Former Pakistan hockey captain Asad Malik passes away
Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan wants tailenders to improve
Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan wants tailenders to improve
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.