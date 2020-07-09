Thursday, July 9, 2020  | 17 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Cricket

Australia coach Justin Langer wants England tour in September

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Australia coach Justin Langer wants England tour in September

Photo: AFP

Australia coach Justin Langer says Australia’s tour of England in September must take place “for the health of world cricket”.

Despite the challenges of COVID-19, Langer said Australia had to play its part in getting cricket moving again, even if it meant enduring quarantine, biosecurity restrictions and time away from family.

“My personal view is we have to go. For so many reasons,” Langer told News Corp Australia. “I think we have to go to England. There’s lots of challenges of course but we have to find solutions to make sure that can happen if possible.”

Australia’s limited-overs series scheduled for this month in England was postponed because of the coronavirus, and September has been raised as an alternative.

Cricket Australia, which has laid off 15 percent of its staff during the pandemic, is also desperate to host a money-spinning Test series against India later this year.

“I think we have to go to England. There’s lots of challenges of course but we have to find solutions to make sure that can happen if possible. That’s my view,” Langer said. “I think for the health of world cricket. As much as we’d like India to come over here, I think we need to reciprocate that with England if we can.”

After months of coronavirus-enforced lockdown, international cricket resumed on Wednesday with England’s home Test against the West Indies.

