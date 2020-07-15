Wednesday, July 15, 2020  | 23 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

Australia announces schedule for this year’s Big Bash League

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 15, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Australia announces schedule for this year’s Big Bash League

Photo Courtesy: StarsBBL/Twitter

Cricket Australia announced Wednesday plans for a full T20 Big Bash League season starting in December, but acknowledged the schedule could be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 10th BBL will begin on December 3 when the Adelaide Strikers host the Melbourne Renegades, followed by 60 matches across the country and a final on February 6.

The ambitious fixture list, which will follow the Women’s Big Bash League played from October 17 to November 29, means Cricket Australia will meet its commitments to broadcasters and will not face penalties for reduced content.

However, the schedule could still face problems as interstate travel in Australia is currently restricted after Melbourne and Sydney experienced new coronavirus outbreaks recently.

Cricket Australia’s Big Bash chief Alistair Dobson said the league would follow public health advice and put in place health protocols to ensure the safety of the public, players and support staff.

“Scheduling in the time of coronavirus is not without its challenges, as we have seen,” said Dobson.”There are factors outside the league itself which could impact (the schedule) at a later date.”

Australia A tours and Cricket Australia XI games are on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic but the domestic Sheffield Shield and home international series are planned to go ahead, including a money-spinning four-Test series against India.

A decision is expected soon on whether the T20 World Cup, due to be held in Australia in October and November, will be postponed.

