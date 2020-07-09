Thursday, July 9, 2020  | 17 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
Cricket

Asia Cup 2020 postponed due to coronavirus till next year

Posted: Jul 9, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 57 mins ago
Asia Cup 2020 postponed due to coronavirus till next year

Photo: AFP

The Asian Cricket Council on Thursday announced that this year’s edition of the Asia Cup T20 tournament has been postponed.

“After careful consideration and evaluating the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Executive Board of the ACC has decided to postpone the Asia Cup tournament that was scheduled for September 2020,” the ACC stated in its tweet.

In a press release, the cricketing body stated that it was keen on organising the tournament according to schedule but couldn’t do so due to travel restrictions, country-specific quarantine requirements, fundamental health risks and social distancing mandates, adding “the risks related to health and safety of participating players, support staff, commercial partners, fans and the cricketing community were deemed to be significant.”

The ACC further stated that Sri Lanka will now host the rescheduled Asia Cup expected in June 2021 while Pakistan will host the 2022 edition.

