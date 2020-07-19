Asad Shafiq holds innings together after Naseem Shah’s five-for

Asad Shafiq held the innings together for Team Green against Team White on day two of Pakistan’s intra-squad match at Derby after Naseem Shah had claimed another five-wicket haul in the first innings.

The veteran right-hander’s unbeaten 50 ensured the side were not blown away in front of a barrage of quality pace bowling as the side went into stumps at 162-5.

Sohail Khan was the pick of the bowlers for Babar Azam’s side, claiming 3-42 in his 16 overs. Shaheen Shah Afridi and Usman Shinwari took the other two wickets.

What was particularly surprising was how little Babar Azam turned to spin, with Shadab Khan bowling only three overs while Shan Masood was given seven overs for his part-time medium pacers.

Earlier in the day, Naseem had picked up five wickets to dismiss Team White for 24, finishing with 5-55 in 17.5 overs.