Pakistan batsmen adjusting well to English conditions: Asad Shafiq

Pakistan’s experienced batsman Asad Shafiq has said that his side’s batting unit has adapted well to the English conditions.

“The batting unit is adjusting well to the conditions here,” Asad Shafiq said in a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) podcast. “Babar Azam, Azhar Ali and especially Shan Masood have been ticking along nicely in the net sessions.”

Asad added that batting coach for England tour Younis Khan has been sharing thought process while batting with the side which ultimately helps the team in their preparation for the upcoming matches.

He went on to say that playing intra-squad matches according to match scenarios make a lot of difference. “Net sessions are one thing but practice matches gives you a different advantage altogether.”

The batsman stated that every player is being given proper time to work on their skills.

Asad said that the players, unlike in the past, have been coming together after practice sessions to discuss the matches and even their personal matters.

He stated that the players have been missing the action. “They were excited to resume training.