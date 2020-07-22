Wednesday, July 22, 2020  | 30 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Cricket

Amir tests negative for coronavirus

Posted: Jul 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Jul 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: AFP

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has tested negative for the coronavirus and now requires just one more negative test before he can depart for England, APP has reported.

“It was the first test and the second one will be carried out on Wednesday,” a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) spokesman was quoted as saying by the news agency.

He will get the green signal for departure if his second test comes back negative. Wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir will be relieved from his duties if the fast-bowler joins the side.

Amir had initially opted out of the England tour due to the birth of his second child. He was blessed with a baby girl, Zoya, last week and can now join the side.

