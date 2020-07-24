Pakistan pacer Amir departs for England tour

Pakistan fast-bowler Mohammad Amir has left for the England tour to join up with the rest of the squad after testing negative for coronavirus twice in succession.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the news of Amir and team masseur Mohammad Imran’s departure in a statement.

“Fast-bowler Mohammad Amir and masseur Mohammad Imran will travel to England on Friday morning after their second Covid-19 tests returned negative,” the statement read.

“As per the revised Covid-19 regulations, Imran is categorised as a low risk after having recovered from the virus and, as such, will be integrated with the national side after one negative test, whereas Amir will remain in self-isolation until he returns two negative tests.”

The experienced pacer was initially opted to skip the tour due to the birth of his second child. After he was announced available for the T20I series, he was tested for the virus and his result came back negative.

Amir, who announced retirement from Test cricket, is expected to represent his side in the three-match series that will be played in Manchester from next month.