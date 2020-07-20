Amir declared available for T20I squad

Pakistan’s pacer Muhammad Amir is available for the T20I squad after the early birth of his daughter, ESPNcricinfo has reported.

The left-armer had ruled himself out of the tour due to the expected birth of his second child but can now be called up to the squad if head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq opts to do so.

Amir will, however, have to first test negative twice before he can be allowed to leave for England, where the rest of the squad is currently taking part in an intra-squad clash.