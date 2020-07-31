Friday, July 31, 2020  | 9 Zilhaj, 1441
Cricket

Afridi names Stokes as his favourite all-rounder at the moment

Posted: Jul 31, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Afridi names Stokes as his favourite all-rounder at the moment

Prolific Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi has named England’s Ben Stokes as his favourite all-rounder at the moment.

The talismanic Pakistan all-rounder made the statement during an interactive session on Twitter.

The all-rounder picked skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as his favourite batsmen from India. He believes MS Dhoni was a better captain than Australia’s Ricky Ponting as “he developed a new team full of youngsters”.

Boom Boom added that West Indies batting legend Sir Vivian Richards is his favourite batsman of all time. He added that former teammate Saeed Anwar was his favourite partner at the crease.

He named South Africa’s AB de Villiers and West Indies great Brian Lara were the favourite batsmen he ever bowled to.  

Afridi picked Australians Glenn Maxwell and Aaron Finch as his favourite hitters in the game. He named Pat Cummins as his favourite bowler.

The all-rounder believes that compatriot Junaid Khan should have been given more chances in the team. He also said that Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah are capable of becoming world-class bowlers if they continue to work hard.

Calling Haider Ali a “talented individual”, Afridi said that his hard work will determine the batsman’s success.

Shahid Afridi
 
