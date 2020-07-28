Tuesday, July 28, 2020  | 6 Zilhaj, 1441
Cricket

Afghanistan Cricket Board sacks its CEO for misconduct, mismanagement

Posted: Jul 28, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Afghanistan Cricket Board sacks its CEO for misconduct, mismanagement

Photo Courtesy: Afghanistan Cricket Board

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has decided to part ways with its chief executive officer Lutfullah Stanikzai due to mismanagement, unsatisfactory performance and misbehaviour with managers, ESPNcricinfo has reported.

“This is to inform you that this letter serves as confirmation that your employment contract in the capacity of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Afghanistan Cricket Board is terminated effectively. Your last employment date with ACB is July 29, 2020,” the letter said by ACB Chairman Farhan Yousefzai read.

The ACB also stated Stanikzai was sacked due to “ignorance in his responsibilities” and was given a verbal and written warning in the past.

Stanikzai stated that he was taken aback by his sacking and he came to know about it on social media. He claimed that he was not informed of the board’s decision.

“I spoke to a (ACB) board member and was told that they are not aware” Stanikzai told ESPNcricinfo. “According to ACB constitution, the CEO is appointed by the Board and any decision concerning the CEO should be done by the Board.”

Stanikzai was appointed after signing a three-year contract with the board. The side finished bottom of the table in the 10-team Cricket World Cup last year.

Stanikzai had succeeded Asadullah Khan, who was sacked for breaching the ACB constitution and policies on various decisions.


 

 
 

 
