Zimbabwe’s ODI tour of Australia postponed due to coronavirus

Cricket Australia announced that the upcoming ODI series between Australia and Zimbabwe has been indefinitely postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Zimbabwe were to travel to Australia for a three-match series scheduled to take place from August 9-15.

“While we are disappointed to postpone the series, CA and Zimbabwe Cricket agree that in the best interest of players, match officials, volunteers as well as our fans, that this is the most practical and sensible decision,” Cricket Australia’s interim chief executive Nick Hockley said as quoted in a statement on the board’s website.

Zimbabwe Cricket’s acting managing director Givemore Makoni said that delaying the tour was the only possible option due to the ongoing situation. “We are, however, looking forward to the rescheduling of the series as soon as practically possible.”