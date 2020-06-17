Wednesday, June 17, 2020  | 25 Shawwal, 1441
When Waqar Younis ran riot against England

Posted: Jun 17, 2020
Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recalled former fast-bowler Waqar Younis’s seven-wicket haul against England in an ODI at Headingley on this day back in 2001.

The cricket board highlighted the former captain’s memorable performance on their Twitter page.

The then-captain’s 7-36 are the best bowling figures for a Pakistani bowler in a 50-over game.

England were dismissed for 156 in 45.2 overs. Pakistan, who were on the verge of completing the run chase, were awarded the game after the hosts did not return to complete the proceedings following a pitch invasion by fans in the closing stages of the game.

