When Waqar Younis ran riot against England

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recalled former fast-bowler Waqar Younis’s seven-wicket haul against England in an ODI at Headingley on this day back in 2001.

The cricket board highlighted the former captain’s memorable performance on their Twitter page.

#OnThisDay in 2001 – @waqyounis99 took 7-36 (the then best ODI bowling figures for Pakistan) against England in a tri-series match at Leeds. pic.twitter.com/D23xj80aey — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) June 17, 2020

The then-captain’s 7-36 are the best bowling figures for a Pakistani bowler in a 50-over game.

England were dismissed for 156 in 45.2 overs. Pakistan, who were on the verge of completing the run chase, were awarded the game after the hosts did not return to complete the proceedings following a pitch invasion by fans in the closing stages of the game.