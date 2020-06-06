Wasim Khan announces Rs1.5m donation to help PCB support staff

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Wasim Khan said he will donate Rs1.5 million to the institution’s welfare fund to help staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

A PCB press release said the money will support former players, match officials, scorers and ground staff. “Wasim took the voluntary decision to make this donation as a way of giving back to the game’s key stakeholders at a time when there was a greater need.”

Wasim said he wanted to help staff who were in dire financial straits.

“This small contribution is to support the Chairman’s Welfare Fund that is already in place and to show solidarity with him as we look to provide as much support to the players, match officials, scorers and ground staff facing hardships in these tough economic times,” he said.

The PCB official went on to say that he wanted to take the first step given the fact that he is the head of the executive team.

Wasim added that the cricket board has decided to tighten its expenses for the next 12 months.