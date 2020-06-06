Saturday, June 6, 2020  | 13 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Wasim Khan announces Rs1.5m donation to help PCB support staff

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
Wasim Khan announces Rs1.5m donation to help PCB support staff

Photo: AFP

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Wasim Khan said he will donate Rs1.5 million to the institution’s welfare fund to help staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

A PCB press release said the money will support former players, match officials, scorers and ground staff. “Wasim took the voluntary decision to make this donation as a way of giving back to the game’s key stakeholders at a time when there was a greater need.”

Wasim said he wanted to help staff who were in dire financial straits.

“This small contribution is to support the Chairman’s Welfare Fund that is already in place and to show solidarity with him as we look to provide as much support to the players, match officials, scorers and ground staff facing hardships in these tough economic times,” he said.

The PCB official went on to say that he wanted to take the first step given the fact that he is the head of the executive team.

Wasim added that the cricket board has decided to tighten its expenses for the next 12 months.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB, Wasim Khan, Coronavirus, Covid-19,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Shahid Afridi always had an advantage: Shoaib Akhtar
Shahid Afridi always had an advantage: Shoaib Akhtar
Former Pakistan fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar confirms FIA notice
Former Pakistan fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar confirms FIA notice
PCB receives apology on PSL live-streaming controversy
PCB receives apology on PSL live-streaming controversy
Rashid Latif pays tribute to recently deceased first-class cricketer
Rashid Latif pays tribute to recently deceased first-class cricketer
ICC recalls Pakistan's win over England in 2019 World Cup
ICC recalls Pakistan’s win over England in 2019 World Cup
Floyd Mayweather to bear expenses of George Floyd's funeral
Floyd Mayweather to bear expenses of George Floyd’s funeral
Akhtar, Gibbs engage in some jovial banter on Twitter
Akhtar, Gibbs engage in some jovial banter on Twitter
Waqar asks Afridi, Gambhir to stop social media bickering
Waqar asks Afridi, Gambhir to stop social media bickering
PCB, ICC pay tribute to Wasim Akram on his birthday
PCB, ICC pay tribute to Wasim Akram on his birthday
Naseem Shah looking forward to bowling to Virat Kohli
Naseem Shah looking forward to bowling to Virat Kohli
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.