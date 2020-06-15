Monday, June 15, 2020  | 23 Shawwal, 1441
HOME > Cricket

Wahab Riaz excited about making a comeback in Test cricket

Posted: Jun 15, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Wahab Riaz excited about making a comeback in Test cricket

Photo: AFP

Pakistan fast-bowler Wahab Riaz has said that his priority is to represent his country.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) contacted me and inquired about my availability for Test match cricket on a replacement basis,” the left-arm pacer was quoted saying in a video on the cricket board’s Twitter account. “My immediate reply was yes. My ultimate goal is to play for Pakistan.”

He said that PCB told him to take some time off and reconsider his decision when he informed them about the indefinite break he was taking from the longest version of the game.

Wahab added that he was excited to be part of the 29-man squad for the England tour. “It is happening in unusual circumstances. Everyone is aware of the pandemic situation. It is a tremendous opportunity for all to go ahead and play some cricket.”

Speaking on his exclusion from the central contract list for 2020-21 season, he went on to say it is just security for players that they will play for Pakistan but the main goal for any player is to play for their country.

“Unfortunately I missed out on the central contract but I will try again next year through my performances,” he said.

Wahab, commenting on the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) decision to ban saliva for ball shining, said he sees no problem as players can use sweat as a substitute. He added that the Pakistan will have a great opportunity to learn from the upcoming three-match Test series between England and West Indies.

Tell us what you think:

Pakistan, Wahab Riaz, Cricket, Coronavirus, Covid-19, Salivan ban on cricket ball, Pakistan cricketers central contract,
 
