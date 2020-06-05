Friday, June 5, 2020  | 12 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Umar Akmal’s appeal to be heard on June 11

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Umar Akmal’s appeal to be heard on June 11

Photo: AFP

Former Supreme Court judge Justice (retd) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar will hear batsman Umar Akmal’s appeal against his three-year suspension on June 11.

“Former Supreme Court judge Mr Justice (retd) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar, in his capacity as an independent adjudicator, will hear Umar Akmal’s appeal on June 11,” the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) stated on its website. “Notices for the hearing have been issued to Umar Akmal and PCB.”

The cricketer was suspended for three years after he was found guilty of breaching the PCB Anti-Corruption Code on two separate incidents. “The PCB will make no comment on the matter until Justice Khokhar has announced his decision.”

Umar Akmal was provisionally suspended just hours before the start of this year’s Pakistan Super League before being suspended for three years after the right-hander decided to not counter the charges levied against him.

The extent of the ban was seen as harsh by some, including Umar’s brother Kamran Akmal and former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar, both of whom criticised the PCB for their lack of consistency when dealing with such cases.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Pakistan umar akmal
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, Supreme Court of Pakistan, Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB, Umar Akmal, Match-Fixing,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Shahid Afridi always had an advantage: Shoaib Akhtar
Shahid Afridi always had an advantage: Shoaib Akhtar
Former Pakistan fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar confirms FIA notice
Former Pakistan fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar confirms FIA notice
Shahid Afridi hosts young cricketer from Indian-held Kashmir
Shahid Afridi hosts young cricketer from Indian-held Kashmir
PCB receives apology on PSL live-streaming controversy
PCB receives apology on PSL live-streaming controversy
Rashid Latif pays tribute to recently deceased first-class cricketer
Rashid Latif pays tribute to recently deceased first-class cricketer
ICC recalls Pakistan's win over England in 2019 World Cup
ICC recalls Pakistan’s win over England in 2019 World Cup
Akhtar, Gibbs engage in some jovial banter on Twitter
Akhtar, Gibbs engage in some jovial banter on Twitter
Floyd Mayweather to bear expenses of George Floyd's funeral
Floyd Mayweather to bear expenses of George Floyd’s funeral
Waqar asks Afridi, Gambhir to stop social media bickering
Waqar asks Afridi, Gambhir to stop social media bickering
PCB, ICC pay tribute to Wasim Akram on his birthday
PCB, ICC pay tribute to Wasim Akram on his birthday
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.