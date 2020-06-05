Umar Akmal’s appeal to be heard on June 11

Former Supreme Court judge Justice (retd) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar will hear batsman Umar Akmal’s appeal against his three-year suspension on June 11.

“Former Supreme Court judge Mr Justice (retd) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar, in his capacity as an independent adjudicator, will hear Umar Akmal’s appeal on June 11,” the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) stated on its website. “Notices for the hearing have been issued to Umar Akmal and PCB.”

The cricketer was suspended for three years after he was found guilty of breaching the PCB Anti-Corruption Code on two separate incidents. “The PCB will make no comment on the matter until Justice Khokhar has announced his decision.”

Umar Akmal was provisionally suspended just hours before the start of this year’s Pakistan Super League before being suspended for three years after the right-hander decided to not counter the charges levied against him.

The extent of the ban was seen as harsh by some, including Umar’s brother Kamran Akmal and former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar, both of whom criticised the PCB for their lack of consistency when dealing with such cases.