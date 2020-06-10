Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua confirmed for 2021

Two boxing juggernauts, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, have agreed terms to a heavyweight championship title fight in 2021.

Fury a.k.a The Gypsy King has been calling out Joshua for a few years to step in the ring with him and they’ve now signed a two-fight contract.

On Wednesday, Fury took it to Twitter to confirm the title fight, calling it “the greatest fight in the boxing history”.

It’s official FURY VS JOSUAR AGREED FOR NEXT YEAR, I got to smash @bronzebomber first then I’ll annihilate @anthonyfjoshua #WEARESPARTANS



MASSIVE THANKS TO DANIEL KINNERHAN FOR MAKING THIS HAPPEN.🙏🏻👍🏻 god bless pic.twitter.com/18FfVKfCax — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) June 10, 2020

Tyson has won 30 fights in his professional career without losing a single one, while Anthony Joshua has 23 wins to his name with his sole loss coming against Andy Ruiz Jr.