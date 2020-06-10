Wednesday, June 10, 2020  | 17 Shawwal, 1441
Sports

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua confirmed for 2021

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago
Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua confirmed for 2021

Tyson Fury (left) and Anthony Joshua (right)

Two boxing juggernauts, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, have agreed terms to a heavyweight championship title fight in 2021.

Fury a.k.a The Gypsy King has been calling out Joshua for a few years to step in the ring with him and they’ve now signed a two-fight contract.

On Wednesday, Fury took it to Twitter to confirm the title fight, calling it “the greatest fight in the boxing history”.

Tyson has won 30 fights in his professional career without losing a single one, while Anthony Joshua has 23 wins to his name with his sole loss coming against Andy Ruiz Jr.

