Three Asian sides to feature in 2023 Hockey World Cup

The quota of direct qualification for Asian sides for the the 2023 Hockey World Cup in India has been increased to three.

The top three sides in the Asia Cup tournament will qualify for the world championship.

“An increase in the quota of places available through Continental Championships from 6 (the five Continental Champions + the World Cup hosts) to 11 (including the World Cup hosts),” the sport’s governing body stated on its website. “These Continental quotas will be filled based on the final rankings at the relevant 2021 Continental Championships.”

According to the new quotas, four sides from Europe whereas three sides from Asia will feature in the competition, while one each from Africa and the Americas are also certain to be there.

The tournament will be contested from January 13-29 in the Indian cities of Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.