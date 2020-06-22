Monday, June 22, 2020  | 30 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

South Africa postpone return of cricket

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
South Africa postpone return of cricket

Photo: AFP

The return of live cricket in South Africa was postponed on Saturday with the organisers acknowledging that more work was needed to prepare for the event planned for June 27.

A brief statement released by Cricket South Africa on behalf of the partners of the planned three-team cricket match said one of the aspects to be resolved was government permission for the game to be played during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It emerged on Friday that the government had not yet approved a plan for the eight-a-side match, due to be played in Centurion without spectators, which will involve the players and support staff undergoing Covid-19 tests and being in isolation.

The statement said a new date would be announced “in due course”.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Cricket South Africa
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
South Africa, Cricket, Cricket South Africa, CSA, Centurion, Supersport Park, Coronavirus, Covid-19,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PCB, ICC recall Pakistan's 1999 World Cup semi-final victory
PCB, ICC recall Pakistan’s 1999 World Cup semi-final victory
Cricketing fraternity wishes speedy recovery to Shahid Afridi
Cricketing fraternity wishes speedy recovery to Shahid Afridi
Irfan urges people to stop spreading rumours about his death
Irfan urges people to stop spreading rumours about his death
Sri Lanka accused of 'selling' 2011 World Cup final
Sri Lanka accused of ‘selling’ 2011 World Cup final
When Waqar Younis ran riot against England
When Waqar Younis ran riot against England
Cricketer Shoaib Malik's biggest regret was becoming Pakistan captain
Cricketer Shoaib Malik’s biggest regret was becoming Pakistan captain
Recall South Africa's agonising heartbreak in 1999 World Cup semi-final
Recall South Africa’s agonising heartbreak in 1999 World Cup semi-final
Fakhar Zaman admits he became overconfident
Fakhar Zaman admits he became overconfident
Muhammad Hafeez feels India weren't playing to win against England
Muhammad Hafeez feels India weren’t playing to win against England
Pakistan’s rising star names Rohit Sharma as his role model
Pakistan’s rising star names Rohit Sharma as his role model
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.