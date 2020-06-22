South Africa postpone return of cricket

The return of live cricket in South Africa was postponed on Saturday with the organisers acknowledging that more work was needed to prepare for the event planned for June 27.

A brief statement released by Cricket South Africa on behalf of the partners of the planned three-team cricket match said one of the aspects to be resolved was government permission for the game to be played during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It emerged on Friday that the government had not yet approved a plan for the eight-a-side match, due to be played in Centurion without spectators, which will involve the players and support staff undergoing Covid-19 tests and being in isolation.

The statement said a new date would be announced “in due course”.