Six more Pakistan players cleared to join team in England

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday announced that six cricketers are now eligible to join the side after being tested negative for coronavirus for the second time in three days.

“Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Wahab Riaz have tested negative for Covid-19 for the second time in three days and, as such, are now eligible to join the Pakistan men’s national cricket team in Worcestershire,” the PCB stated in a statement on its website.

The players were retested on Monday following a first negative test on June 26.

The PCB will now prepare their travel arrangements and departure details will be shared in due course.