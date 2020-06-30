Tuesday, June 30, 2020  | 8 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Six more Pakistan players cleared to join team in England

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Six more Pakistan players cleared to join team in England

Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday announced that six cricketers are now eligible to join the side after being tested negative for coronavirus for the second time in three days.

“Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Wahab Riaz have tested negative for Covid-19 for the second time in three days and, as such, are now eligible to join the Pakistan men’s national cricket team in Worcestershire,” the PCB stated in a statement on its website.

The players were retested on Monday following a first negative test on June 26.

The PCB will now prepare their travel arrangements and departure details will be shared in due course.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Cricket England Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, Cricket England, England vs Pakistan, Pakistan vs England, England vs Pakistan 2020, Pakistan vs England 2020, Pakistan tour of England 2020, Pakistan tour of England, Pakistan vs England series, Pakistan vs England tours, Pak vs Eng tour 2020, Pak vs Eng 2020 series, Pak tour Eng, Pakistan tour England, Pakistan vs England 1st match, Eng vs Pak, Pakistan 2020 1st series, Pak vs Eng test series, Pak vs Eng T20
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
ICC recalls Pakistan’s 2019 World Cup win over New Zealand
ICC recalls Pakistan’s 2019 World Cup win over New Zealand
Seven more Pakistan cricketers diagnosed with coronavirus
Seven more Pakistan cricketers diagnosed with coronavirus
Businessman Aqeel Karim Dhedhi appointed Pakistan Sports Board member
Businessman Aqeel Karim Dhedhi appointed Pakistan Sports Board member
Pakistan side departs for England amid coronavirus testing confusion
Pakistan side departs for England amid coronavirus testing confusion
Muhammad Hafeez tests negative just day after PCB’s positive test
Muhammad Hafeez tests negative just day after PCB’s positive test
Pakistan confirm 20-man squad which departs for England on Sunday
Pakistan confirm 20-man squad which departs for England on Sunday
Ramiz Raja 'shocked' after Pakistan trio diagnosed with coronavirus
Ramiz Raja ‘shocked’ after Pakistan trio diagnosed with coronavirus
Babar Azam asks fans for ‘unconditional support’ before England tour
Babar Azam asks fans for ‘unconditional support’ before England tour
ICC recalls Pakistan's 2019 World Cup win against South Africa
ICC recalls Pakistan’s 2019 World Cup win against South Africa
PCB should support players during crises: Inzamam-ul-Haq
PCB should support players during crises: Inzamam-ul-Haq
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.