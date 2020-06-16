Shoaib Akhtar welcomes Wahab Riaz’s decision to stage Test comeback

Former Pakistan fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar has lauded paceman Wahab Riaz’s decision to return to Test cricket.

“I really appreciate your decision to make yourself available for Test cricket,” the the Rawalpindi Express tweeted while tagging the 34-year-old in a tweet.

He lauded the left-armer for giving priority to represent the national side in the longest version of the game, adding “you’ll do well in English conditions”.

Really appreciate your decision @WahabViki to make yourself available for Test Cricket. Keeping #Pakistan first.

You’ll do well in English conditions InshAllah. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) June 15, 2020

Wahab, in his reply to the former cricketer’s post, said that his remarks mean a lot to him.

means a lot coming from you chief — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) June 15, 2020

The left-arm pacer has been included in Pakistan’s 29-man squad for the England tour. He will be making his return to Test cricket since he had announced an indefinite break from the longest format of the game last year.