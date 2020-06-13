Shahid Afridi tests positive for coronavirus

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi revealed that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday,” Afridi stated in a tweet. “My body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m COVID positive.”

He appealed to people to pray for his recovery.

The all-rounder was busy in philanthropic work during the pandemic situation which has affected millions of people in the country.

He distributed food items and rations to affected families through the Shahid Afridi Foundation.