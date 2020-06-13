Saturday, June 13, 2020  | 20 Shawwal, 1441
HOME > Cricket

Shahid Afridi tests positive for coronavirus

Posted: Jun 13, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago
Shahid Afridi tests positive for coronavirus

Photo: AFP

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi revealed that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday,” Afridi stated in a tweet. “My body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m COVID positive.”

He appealed to people to pray for his recovery.

The all-rounder was busy in philanthropic work during the pandemic situation which has affected millions of people in the country.

He distributed food items and rations to affected families through the Shahid Afridi Foundation.

