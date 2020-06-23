Tuesday, June 23, 2020  | 1 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Seven more Pakistan cricketers diagnosed with coronavirus

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
Seven more Pakistan cricketers diagnosed with coronavirus

Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) stated that a further seven players have been tested positive for coronavirus after three had tested positive on Monday night.

“The PCB on Tuesday confirmed that a further seven players and a player support personnel from a total of 35 have tested positive for Covid-19,” the press release by the cricket board read.

Fakhar Zaman, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan and Wahab Riaz were diagnosed with the virus.

Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Iftikhar Ahmad, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, and Yasir Shah all tested negative.

Haris Rauf, Haider Ali and Shadab Khan had tested positive for the coronavirus yesterday.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Cricket Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, Coronavirus, Covid-19, Fakhar Zaman, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Wahab Riaz,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Irfan urges people to stop spreading rumours about his death
Irfan urges people to stop spreading rumours about his death
Ricky Ponting pays tribute to Wasim Akram
Ricky Ponting pays tribute to Wasim Akram
PCB, ICC recall Pakistan's 1999 World Cup semi-final victory
PCB, ICC recall Pakistan’s 1999 World Cup semi-final victory
Sri Lanka accused of 'selling' 2011 World Cup final
Sri Lanka accused of ‘selling’ 2011 World Cup final
When Waqar Younis ran riot against England
When Waqar Younis ran riot against England
Cricketer Shoaib Malik's biggest regret was becoming Pakistan captain
Cricketer Shoaib Malik’s biggest regret was becoming Pakistan captain
Recall South Africa's agonising heartbreak in 1999 World Cup semi-final
Recall South Africa’s agonising heartbreak in 1999 World Cup semi-final
Fakhar Zaman admits he became overconfident
Fakhar Zaman admits he became overconfident
Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali test positive for coronavirus
Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali test positive for coronavirus
Ramiz Raja 'shocked' after Pakistan trio diagnosed with coronavirus
Ramiz Raja ‘shocked’ after Pakistan trio diagnosed with coronavirus
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.