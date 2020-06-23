Seven more Pakistan cricketers diagnosed with coronavirus

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) stated that a further seven players have been tested positive for coronavirus after three had tested positive on Monday night.

“The PCB on Tuesday confirmed that a further seven players and a player support personnel from a total of 35 have tested positive for Covid-19,” the press release by the cricket board read.

Fakhar Zaman, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan and Wahab Riaz were diagnosed with the virus.

Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Iftikhar Ahmad, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, and Yasir Shah all tested negative.

Haris Rauf, Haider Ali and Shadab Khan had tested positive for the coronavirus yesterday.