Saturday, June 13, 2020  | 20 Shawwal, 1441
HOME > Cricket

Sarfaraz Ahmed optimistic of Pakistan playing well in England

Posted: Jun 13, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Sarfaraz Ahmed optimistic of Pakistan playing well in England

Photo: AFP

Pakistan wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed has said that he is optimistic of Pakistan performing well on the upcoming tour of England.

“The selectors have come up with a great squad for the tour,” Sarfaraz said while interacting with the media Saturday. “The recent home Test series went really well and the players are in good touch but it was unfortunate that the coronavirus break had to happen.”

The former captain went on to say that Pakistan have a good record when it comes to playing in England.

Commenting on the coaching staff, the wicketkeeper batsman said that the side never had such a strong managing unit before. “It will be of tremendous help for the captains and we have a great opportunity to learn as much as we can from them.”

He added that managing 29 players during a tour will not be a tough task.

Speaking on his comeback, Sarfaraz said that he was extremely happy to regain his place on the team. “I have toured England before and I have the idea of the conditions there,” he said. “I will try my best to perform well for my side.”

He went on to say that players compete for their places in the side. “Previously, Rashid Latif and Moin Khan both used to get picked for the tour of England at times,” Sarfaraz said.

“Mohammad Rizwan is playing well for the team at the moment so he will be the first choice, but I will be there in the mix and will play my role for the team’s success.”

RELATED STORIES
 

