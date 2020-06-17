Recall South Africa’s agonising heartbreak in 1999 World Cup semi-final

Australia reached the final of the 1999 Cricket World Cup on this day 21 years ago after the second semi-final against South Africa in Edgbaston ended in the most dramatic of fashions.

The International Cricket Council (ICC), on its Twitter page, recalled the thrilling last moments of the game.

#OnThisDay in 1999, Australia stormed into the final of the ICC Men’s @cricketworldcup on the virtue of this epic run-out 😮 pic.twitter.com/et02xZxnkp — ICC (@ICC) June 17, 2020

Set a target of 214 runs to win, South Africa were 205-9 and needed nine runs to win off the last over with all-rounder Lance Klusener and fast-bowler Allan Donald at the crease facing Australian pacer Damien Fleming.

Klusener scored consecutive boundaries off the first two deliveries which put the side on the brink of victory and avoided disaster when Donald was nearly run out on the third delivery.

A miscommunication by the South African batsmen between the wickets ended in Donald getting run out and the game ended in a tie. Australia, who had beaten the Proteas in the Super Sixes stage, confirmed their spot in the final against Pakistan.

Steve Waugh’s side went on to win the final against Pakistan by a comfortable eight-wicket margin.