Ramiz Raja ‘shocked’ after Pakistan trio diagnosed with coronavirus

Cricketer-turned-commentator Ramiz Raja said that he was shocked over the Pakistan trio of Haris Rauf, Haider Ali and Shadab Khan testing positive for coronavirus.

“Absolutely shocked to hear that Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf and Haider Ali have tested positive for Covid-19,” he tweeted. “All asymptotic. Wishing them speedy recovery and return to cricket.”

Breaking: absolutely shocked to hear that Shadab Khan ,Harris Rauf and Haider Ali have tested positive for covid 19. All asymptotic. Wishing them speedy recovery and return to cricket. — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) June 22, 2020

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had tested its players ahead of their Test and T20I tour of England. The affected players have been advised to go into self-isolation.