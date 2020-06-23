Tuesday, June 23, 2020  | 2 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Ramiz Raja ‘shocked’ after Pakistan trio diagnosed with coronavirus

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Ramiz Raja ‘shocked’ after Pakistan trio diagnosed with coronavirus

Photo Courtesy: Ramiz Raja/Twitter

Cricketer-turned-commentator Ramiz Raja said that he was shocked over the Pakistan trio of Haris Rauf, Haider Ali and Shadab Khan testing positive for coronavirus.

“Absolutely shocked to hear that Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf and Haider Ali have tested positive for Covid-19,” he tweeted. “All asymptotic. Wishing them speedy recovery and return to cricket.”

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had tested its players ahead of their Test and T20I tour of England. The affected players have been advised to go into self-isolation.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Pakistan Ramiz Raja
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, England, Ramiz Raja, Coronavirus, Covid-19, Haris Rauf, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Cricket,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Irfan urges people to stop spreading rumours about his death
Irfan urges people to stop spreading rumours about his death
Ricky Ponting pays tribute to Wasim Akram
Ricky Ponting pays tribute to Wasim Akram
PCB, ICC recall Pakistan's 1999 World Cup semi-final victory
PCB, ICC recall Pakistan’s 1999 World Cup semi-final victory
Sri Lanka accused of 'selling' 2011 World Cup final
Sri Lanka accused of ‘selling’ 2011 World Cup final
When Waqar Younis ran riot against England
When Waqar Younis ran riot against England
Cricketer Shoaib Malik's biggest regret was becoming Pakistan captain
Cricketer Shoaib Malik’s biggest regret was becoming Pakistan captain
Recall South Africa's agonising heartbreak in 1999 World Cup semi-final
Recall South Africa’s agonising heartbreak in 1999 World Cup semi-final
Fakhar Zaman admits he became overconfident
Fakhar Zaman admits he became overconfident
Muhammad Hafeez feels India weren't playing to win against England
Muhammad Hafeez feels India weren’t playing to win against England
Pakistan’s rising star names Rohit Sharma as his role model
Pakistan’s rising star names Rohit Sharma as his role model
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.