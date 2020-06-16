Tuesday, June 16, 2020  | 24 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

PCB, ICC recall Pakistan’s 1999 World Cup semi-final victory

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
PCB, ICC recall Pakistan’s 1999 World Cup semi-final victory

Photo Courtesy: ICC/Twitter

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) recalled Pakistan’s nine-wicket win over New Zealand in the first semi-final of the 1999 World Cup.

New Zealand, after electing to bat first, were restricted to 241-7 in their 50 overs. Shoaib Akhtar was the standout performer with the ball for Pakistan as he returned with the figures of 3-55 in 10 overs. Then-captain Wasim Akram and all-rounder Abdul Razzaq took two wickets each.

Pakistan’s batting unit proved too good for New Zealand as they successfully chased down the 242-run target in 47.3 overs for the loss of just one wicket. Opening batsman Saeed Anwar played an unbeaten knock of 113 while his partner Wajahtullah Wasti contributed 84 runs to the scorecard

The Men in Green then took on Australia in the final where they lost by a comprehensive margin of eight wickets.

FaceBook WhatsApp
1999 Cricket World Cup Cricket ICC Pakistan PCB
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, New Zealand, Cricket, ICC Cricket World Cup 1999, Shoaib Akhtar, Wasim Akram, Abdul Razzaq, Saeed Anwar, Wajahatullah Wasti,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Australian streets named after Pakistani cricketing legends
Australian streets named after Pakistani cricketing legends
Pakistan legend Wasim Akram warns against saliva ban
Pakistan legend Wasim Akram warns against saliva ban
Shahid Afridi tests positive for coronavirus
Shahid Afridi tests positive for coronavirus
ACC yet to make a decision on Asia Cup
ACC yet to make a decision on Asia Cup
Pakistan announce 29-man squad for England tour
Pakistan announce 29-man squad for England tour
Cricketing fraternity wishes speedy recovery to Shahid Afridi
Cricketing fraternity wishes speedy recovery to Shahid Afridi
New-look Messi gets Barcelona off to winning restart
New-look Messi gets Barcelona off to winning restart
Pakistan cancel training camp for England tour
Pakistan cancel training camp for England tour
Asia Cup may move from Pakistan to Sri Lanka: reports
Asia Cup may move from Pakistan to Sri Lanka: reports
Australia's talisman Steve Smith praises Babar Azam, Mohammad Amir
Australia’s talisman Steve Smith praises Babar Azam, Mohammad Amir
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.