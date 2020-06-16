PCB, ICC recall Pakistan’s 1999 World Cup semi-final victory

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) recalled Pakistan’s nine-wicket win over New Zealand in the first semi-final of the 1999 World Cup.

New Zealand, after electing to bat first, were restricted to 241-7 in their 50 overs. Shoaib Akhtar was the standout performer with the ball for Pakistan as he returned with the figures of 3-55 in 10 overs. Then-captain Wasim Akram and all-rounder Abdul Razzaq took two wickets each.

Pakistan’s batting unit proved too good for New Zealand as they successfully chased down the 242-run target in 47.3 overs for the loss of just one wicket. Opening batsman Saeed Anwar played an unbeaten knock of 113 while his partner Wajahtullah Wasti contributed 84 runs to the scorecard

The Men in Green then took on Australia in the final where they lost by a comprehensive margin of eight wickets.