PCB, ICC pay tribute to Wasim Akram on his birthday

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and International Cricket Council (ICC) paid tribute to fast-bowling legend Wasim Akram on his 54th birthday.

The two governing bodies took to their social media accounts to extend their greetings to the fast-bowler.

🔝 Most wickets by a fast bowler in ODIs

🔝 Most wickets by a left-armer in international cricket



Happy Birthday to one of the greatest fast bowlers of all time @wasimakramlive! pic.twitter.com/CWpEUCe66g — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) June 3, 2020

With 502 ODI wickets, @wasimakramlive has the most wickets for Pakistan in the format. Were these two dismissals the most iconic moment of his career?pic.twitter.com/gA4rThYH1o — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) June 3, 2020

✴️ 104 Tests, 356 ODIs

✴️ 916 international wickets

✴️ 6,615 runs

✴️ 1992 Men’s @cricketworldcup champion



Happy birthday to the legendary Pakistan all-rounder, @wasimakramlive 🎂 pic.twitter.com/Vl61LYDlpd — ICC (@ICC) June 3, 2020

Wasim Akram is one of the most decorated figures in the sport’s history and is considered by many to be the best left-arm pacer of all time. He was part of the Pakistan side which won the 1992 Cricket World Cup in Australia and led the side to the final of the 1999 edition.

One of the greatest proponents of reverse swing, the left-arm pacer represented his country in 460 fixtures (104 Tests and 356 ODIs) and took 916 international wickets (502 ODIs and 414 Tests).

He was also a handy batsman with 6,615 runs to his name.