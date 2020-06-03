Wednesday, June 3, 2020  | 10 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

PCB, ICC pay tribute to Wasim Akram on his birthday

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
PCB, ICC pay tribute to Wasim Akram on his birthday

Photo Courtesy: ICC/Twitter

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and International Cricket Council (ICC) paid tribute to fast-bowling legend Wasim Akram on his 54th birthday.

The two governing bodies took to their social media accounts to extend their greetings to the fast-bowler.

Wasim Akram is one of the most decorated figures in the sport’s history and is considered by many to be the best left-arm pacer of all time. He was part of the Pakistan side which won the 1992 Cricket World Cup in Australia and led the side to the final of the 1999 edition.

One of the greatest proponents of reverse swing, the left-arm pacer represented his country in 460 fixtures (104 Tests and 356 ODIs) and took 916 international wickets (502 ODIs and 414 Tests).

He was also a handy batsman with 6,615 runs to his name.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Pakistan wasim akram
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, Cricket, Wasim Akram, Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB, International Cricket Council,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Stokes hits out at Sikander Bakht over World Cup remark
Stokes hits out at Sikander Bakht over World Cup remark
Shahid Afridi always had an advantage: Shoaib Akhtar
Shahid Afridi always had an advantage: Shoaib Akhtar
Shahid Afridi hosts young cricketer from Indian-held Kashmir
Shahid Afridi hosts young cricketer from Indian-held Kashmir
PCB receives apology on PSL live-streaming controversy
PCB receives apology on PSL live-streaming controversy
Akhtar, Gibbs engage in some jovial banter on Twitter
Akhtar, Gibbs engage in some jovial banter on Twitter
Waqar asks Afridi, Gambhir to stop social media bickering
Waqar asks Afridi, Gambhir to stop social media bickering
Floyd Mayweather to bear expenses of George Floyd's funeral
Floyd Mayweather to bear expenses of George Floyd’s funeral
Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis to stop using social media
Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis to stop using social media
I'd have been best friends with Virat Kohli: Shoaib Akhtar
I’d have been best friends with Virat Kohli: Shoaib Akhtar
Tendulkar comparisons bog down India’s wonderkid Prithvi Shaw
Tendulkar comparisons bog down India’s wonderkid Prithvi Shaw
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.