PCB, ICC extend birthday greetings to Javed Miandad

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and International Cricket Council (ICC) have honoured legendary batsman Javed Miandad on his 63rd birthday.

The governing bodies took to social media website Twitter to post their greetings for the celebrated cricketer.

8,832 Test runs 🔴

7,381 ODI runs ⚪

1992 @cricketworldcup winner 🏆

A legend of the game 🏏



Happy birthday to the former captain and legendary batsman Javed Miandad! pic.twitter.com/Oz4XZVLgFZ — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) June 12, 2020

⭐ 31 international centuries

⭐ 93 half-centuries



Legendary Pakistan batsman Javed Miandad celebrates his 63rd birthday today 🍰



Let’s look at some of his best knocks.



A thread 🧵 pic.twitter.com/L0etwvUXw3 — ICC (@ICC) June 12, 2020

Miandad is one of the best, if not the very best, batsman Pakistan has produced. He was born on June 12, 1957 in Karachi and was an integral part of Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup-winning squad. His famous last-ball six against India in the final of the Austral-Asia Cup 1986 is among the most iconic moments in Pakistan’s cricketing history.

He made 357 international appearances (124 Tests and 233 ODIs) and scored 16,213 runs (8,832 Tests and 7,381 ODIs).