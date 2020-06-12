Friday, June 12, 2020  | 19 Shawwal, 1441
PCB, ICC extend birthday greetings to Javed Miandad

Posted: Jun 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
PCB, ICC extend birthday greetings to Javed Miandad

Photo Courtesy: ICC/Twitter

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and International Cricket Council (ICC) have honoured legendary batsman Javed Miandad on his 63rd birthday.

The governing bodies took to social media website Twitter to post their greetings for the celebrated cricketer.

Miandad is one of the best, if not the very best, batsman Pakistan has produced. He was born on June 12, 1957 in Karachi and was an integral part of Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup-winning squad. His famous last-ball six against India in the final of the Austral-Asia Cup 1986 is among the most iconic moments in Pakistan’s cricketing history.

He made 357 international appearances (124 Tests and 233 ODIs) and scored 16,213 runs (8,832 Tests and 7,381 ODIs).

RELATED STORIES
 

