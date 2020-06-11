Thursday, June 11, 2020  | 18 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
Cricket

PCB closes Lahore headquarters over coronavirus fears

Posted: Jun 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
PCB closes Lahore headquarters over coronavirus fears

Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has closed its headquarters at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium due to increase in coronavirus cases, APP has reported.

“It has been closed till June 21 and employees will be working from home,” a PCB spokesman said as quoted by the website.

The PCB headquarters had earlier remained closed from March 17 till June 3 with only essential staff coming to work.

Cricket activities in Pakistan are suspended due to the coronavirus which has affected millions in the country.

Earlier, the cricket board had announced that it will not hold a training camp to prepare the side’s tour of England .

