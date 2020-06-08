PCB announces financial assistance for pacer Hasan Ali

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that it will provide financial assistance to injured fast-bowler Hasan Ali.

“The PCB has announced it will provide financial assistance to Hasan till he returns to competitive cricket,” the cricket board stated it in a press release. “It made the decision after Hasan missed out on a central contract due to the injury.”

The pacer underwent an online rehabilitation session under the supervision of neurosurgeon Asif Bashir, leading spinal therapist Pro. Peter O’Sullivan from Australia and the Pakistan Cricket Board medical team.

The board stated that he responded positively to the session for his back injury. The specialists expect he will not require surgery and may return to the game sooner than expected.

“The panel was encouraged by the outcomes of the opening session and will continue to closely monitor Hasan’s progress over the next five weeks before deciding the next steps,” the board stated.

PCB Director for Medical and Sports Sciences Dr Sohail Saleem said that it was not normal for the fast-bowler to be injured around the same area twice in less than a year.

“We consulted some of the best and most experienced specialists and it is heartening to hear their feedback following the opening online rehabilitation session in which Hasan showed no signs of symptomatic regression.

“However, these are early days of his rehabilitation programme and we will continue to monitor his progress for the next five weeks before collectively making future decisions, but one thing is for certain, he is under the treatment of the very best in the business and hopefully he will return fitter and stronger to competitive cricket without any surgery.”