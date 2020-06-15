PCB aims to enhance Pakistan’s global image via five-year plan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has come up with a five-year plan to become a standout institution.

“Captioned under Five-Year Plan to Inspire and Unify Our Nation, the document lays down strategic and corporate objectives, sets a straightforward course of action for the progress and enhancement of the national men’s, women’s and age-group teams and presents a clear pathway and structure for grassroots development,” a press release by the PCB read. “Underpinning the objectives will be a tracking system that will ensure that progress is robustly monitored on a monthly basis throughout the duration of the plan.”

The main focus of the document has been put on the stakeholders and to bring fans closer to the game.

With the vision of becoming one of the top-performing and most credible cricket boards in the world, the Pakistan Cricket board today released its five-year strategic plan, which has been approved by the Board of Governors. More: https://t.co/SKJRtZ7GSBhttps://t.co/DyVWHAm0qX pic.twitter.com/jiIfG5NX9O — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) June 15, 2020

It seeks to improve the global image of Pakistan through the Pakistan Super League (PSL), international fixtures at home and keeping close ties with cricket boards around the world.

The release mentioned that the board has devised a sustainable corporate governance system which is underpinned by an effective process of planning and allocation of resources.

It stated that the investments into a merit-based domestic system and the board’s focus on its high-performance centres will be beneficial in transforming the international side into consistent top performers.

PCB is also seeking to provide opportunities and support the transformation of young and aspiring cricketers into the mainstream game.

It also aims to inspire youngsters through women’s cricket by developing “champions across the nation”.

The board also has one eye on developing and diversifying its flow of revenue by setting strategic, innovative and targeted commercial ways to support the associations.