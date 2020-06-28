Sunday, June 28, 2020  | 6 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Pakistan side departs for England amid coronavirus testing confusion

Posted: Jun 28, 2020
Pakistan side departs for England amid coronavirus testing confusion

Photo Courtesy: PCB

The Pakistan cricket team has left for their tour of England with several members of the side still in Pakistan after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The Men in Green have more than a month to prepare for the three-Test and three-T20I series as they get used to the conditions in England as well as the new normal in the post-corona world.

Test captain Azhar Ali and T20I captain Babar Azam were among the players to board the flight alongside head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq.

Six of the 10 players that had tested positive had negative results just two days later, but the Pakistan Cricket Board has announced that they will undergo another test before they can be allowed to join with the rest of the side in England.

MOST READ
