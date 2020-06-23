Tuesday, June 23, 2020  | 1 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

Pakistan players get ready to depart for England tour

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jun 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Pakistan players are getting ready to leave for their tour of England on June 28 as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) details the plan put in place for the players to avoid the coronavirus.

“The players will go through a round of testing for which they will get their results by June 24,” said PCB’s Medical and Sports Sciences head Dr Sohail Saleem while speaking to the media during a virtual press conference.

Players will then undergo a second round of coronavirus tests on June 25 before other tests take place on June 26 and 27. “The results of the tests that take place on June 25 will arrive by June 27 and we depart for England on June 28.”

The United Kingdom is among the countries hit the worst by the coronavirus and Dr Sohail revealed the strict SOPs in place for the players.

“If a player tests positive then he will be isolated for 15 days in his own home and he will be under contant monitoring,” said Dr Saleem. “Only once the player tests negative twice will he be allowed to board a plane for England and he will be tested once again when he gets there according to English protocols.”

Three Pakistan players — Haider Ali, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan — have tested positive and will therefore not travel with the team just yet and will have to have two negative tests before they can be cleared to fly to England.

Training protocols in England

Dr Saleem said all players will be tested on June 29 when they arrive in England, after which they will be allowed to train if they test negative.

“The medical guiding principles of England will prevail once we arrive in England,” said Dr Saleem. “In England, during the training period, all players will be tested every 5-7 days. They will then be tested before every Test match and on the third day as well. If a player does test positive then he will be isolated there as per our agreement with the England and Wales Cricket Board.”

