Pakistan needs time to produce solid results: Saqlain Mushtaq

The Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Head of Player Development Saqlain Mushtaq stressed the need for everyone to come together to make Pakistan the top team across all three formats of the game.

“We have to make Pakistan the top side in the world,” the former spinner said. “We will bring our players in the world class category and make them a brand. We can produce top quality players if everyone is on the same page.”

But he said that the side needs time to produce solid results.

The former off-spinner added that players have to be made mentally strong. “I will work on finding spinners along with grooming the talent.”

Commenting on playing the game with bio-security measures, Saqlain added that it will be difficult for the Pakistan players to play under such arrangements but they can’t just sit idle wither.

“Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and his team will be coming up with a plan which will provide his side a good opportunity for training. It will be highly beneficial if they are allowed to train just for a week.”

Commenting on his appointment as head of player development, he said that it was an honour to be working with the cricket board again. “I have a good vision as far as my department is concerned.”