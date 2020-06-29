Monday, June 29, 2020  | 7 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
Cricket

Pakistan looking to repeat memorable performances in England: Azhar Ali

Posted: Jun 29, 2020
Posted: Jun 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s Test captain Azhar Ali has said that his side have always performed well in England.

“Our tours of England have always been challenging but our past performances in the country have been encouraging,” the batsman said while speaking with the media via videoconference. “We will try to repeat them and try our best to improve them.”

He said that the side won the tours in 2016 and 2018 went well for the side and they also won the Champions Trophy in 2017. “We failed to qualify for the 2019 World Cup semi-finals but played well.”

The batsman added that England crowd have always been very supportive of Pakistan and the Pakistan fans attend the games in big numbers. “Unfortunately, they won’t be able to do so this time around but we will try to entertain all those fans — who are watching the matches at home — with our performances.”

He went on to say that England have had a fragile batting unit ever since former captain Sir Alastair Cook retired from the game. “They have tried many combinations. Their top-order has begun to get somewhat settled but they were not confident with them earlier.”

He added that Pakistan bowlers have shown remarkable improvement. “The way Shaheen Shah Afridi has bowled, any side in the world will look up to him. We have Naseem Shah in our pace battery who bowls with great pace and we have the experience of Mohammad Abbas as well.

“We have youngsters in the mix too but the three bowlers, which I mentioned, can trouble any batting lineup.”

