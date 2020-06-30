Tuesday, June 30, 2020  | 8 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
Cricket

Pakistan cricketers indulge in recreational activities during isolation in Worcestershire

Posted: Jun 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Pakistan cricketers spent some quality time indulging in recreational activities in Worcestershire.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared images of its players playing table tennis, darts and snooker on social media website Twitter.

The Pakistan team arrived in Manchester on Sunday for their three-match Test series and three T20Is against England, before moving to Worcestershire. They will spend 14 days in isolation here before heading to Derbyshire on July 13.

The side are also scheduled to play two intra-squad matches on the tour.

The schedule for the two training games, which are to be played behind closed doors, will be announced in due course.

