Pakistan cricketers indulge in recreational activities during isolation in Worcestershire

Pakistan cricketers spent some quality time indulging in recreational activities in Worcestershire.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared images of its players playing table tennis, darts and snooker on social media website Twitter.

Our players and coaching staff are keeping themselves active in Worcestershire 🎱🎯🏓 pic.twitter.com/LPTeHpwXaP — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) June 29, 2020

The Pakistan team arrived in Manchester on Sunday for their three-match Test series and three T20Is against England, before moving to Worcestershire. They will spend 14 days in isolation here before heading to Derbyshire on July 13.

The side are also scheduled to play two intra-squad matches on the tour.

The schedule for the two training games, which are to be played behind closed doors, will be announced in due course.