Tuesday, June 9, 2020  | 16 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Pakistan cancel training camp for England tour

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
Pakistan cancel training camp for England tour

Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s cricket squad have cancelled a routine training camp ahead of a tour of England next month, the country’s cricket board said Tuesday, citing a steep rise in novel coronavirus cases in the country.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had planned to hold tightly monitored preparation sessions in the eastern city of Lahore ahead of the tour.

However, cases of COVID-19 have soared in recent weeks with Pakistan recording more than 100,000 cases of coronavirus, as hospitals warned they are running out of beds to treat patients.

“Taking into account the Covid-19 outlook in Pakistan in the coming weeks, (due to) the operational and logistical matters the PCB has decided not to hold a training camp for the national team,” PCB announced.

The country’s cricket board said it remains in touch with the host England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and was looking into leaving earlier for the tour.

“The PCB is already in discussion with the ECB to bring forward their early July departure date for England so the Pakistan squad can benefit from the additional practice time there,” said the PCB.

Once in the United Kingdom, the Pakistan team will enter quarantine and be closely monitored to prevent the squad from being exposed to the coronavirus. The team is scheduled to spend nearly a month in the country before playing the first of three Tests in Manchester from August 5.

The remaining two Tests will be in Southampton (August 13-17 and 21-25).

The three Twenty20 internationals will all be played in Southampton on August 28, 30 and September 1.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Cricket England Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, England, Cricket, Pakistan tour of England 2020, Test, T20I, Coronavirus, Covid-19
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Former Pakistan fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar confirms FIA notice
Former Pakistan fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar confirms FIA notice
PCB announces financial assistance for pacer Hasan Ali
PCB announces financial assistance for pacer Hasan Ali
Be careful with the words you use: Ramiz Raja
Be careful with the words you use: Ramiz Raja
Rashid Latif pays tribute to recently deceased first-class cricketer
Rashid Latif pays tribute to recently deceased first-class cricketer
Karachi's National Stadium damaged by dust storm
Karachi’s National Stadium damaged by dust storm
ICC recalls Pakistan's win over England in 2019 World Cup
ICC recalls Pakistan’s win over England in 2019 World Cup
I have no plans of joining politics: Shahid Afridi
I have no plans of joining politics: Shahid Afridi
PCB announces central contract for its women cricketers
PCB announces central contract for its women cricketers
PCB, ICC pay tribute to Wasim Akram on his birthday
PCB, ICC pay tribute to Wasim Akram on his birthday
Three West Indies cricketers refuse to tour England
Three West Indies cricketers refuse to tour England
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.