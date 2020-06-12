Pakistan announce 29-man squad for England tour

Pakistan on Friday announced the 29-member squad that will travel to England for three Tests and three T20Is.

Haider Ali and Kashif Bhatti are the two uncapped players who have made it to the list.

“Haider Ali has been named in a 29-player squad for three Tests and three T20Is against England to be played in August-September,” a press release by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) read. “Haider had an outstanding 2019-20 season, following which he earned an emerging contract for the 2020-21 season. “

Kashif Bhatti was included in the Test squad for the series against Australia and Sri Lanka but did not feature in any of the games. He was a probable for the Rawalpindi Test against Bangladesh.

Fast-bowler Sohail Khan can make his return to the side for the first time since the 2016 Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

Squad: Azhar Ali (Test captain), Babar Azam (T20I captain), Abid Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmad, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Imran Khan, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Khan, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz, Imad Wasim, Kashif Bhatti, Shadab Khan and Yasir Shah.

More details to follow