Monday, June 15, 2020  | 23 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Sports

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
Posted: Jun 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
Pakistan allowed to tour England

Photo: AFP FILE

Pakistan cricket team has been allowed to tour England for a bilateral cricket series in July.

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ehsan Mani met Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad Monday.

Mani briefed the prime minister on talks with the England and Wales Cricket Board, the PM’s office said in a statement.

The prime minister gave a go-ahead for Pakistan to tour England in July. “Cricket is in the blood of Pakistanis,” he said.

PM Khan said the coronavirus pandemic had suspended all sports activities but they wanted grounds to be packed with crowds again.

The national team must act upon SOPs during the series, he directed.






 

 
 

 
