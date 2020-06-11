‘Only the mentally strong will survive in international cricket now’

Former Pakistan spinner Mushtaq Ahmed has said that cricket has become a game only for players with a strong mindset once they return from the coronavirus break.

The leg-spinner was recently appointed as Pakistan’s spin-bowling coach for the England tour.

“The game is now about being mentally strong,” Mushtaq said in a video conference. “It will be played under bio-security arrangements for the first time. The situation has now changed. The previous rules created a lot of confusion.”

He added that his knowledge of English conditions can be vital for his side and believes that the current crop of players should learn from the experiences of past cricketers. “They need to learn from the experiences of previous cricketers. Especially with the way the game is now going to be played. We have an important task of preparing them for performing under such arrangements.”

Welcoming Younis Khan’s appointment as batting coach for the England tour, he was of the view that the former batsman’s inclusion in the coaching unit will be beneficial as he has played the modern-day game. “It’s important to work with people who have a tough mindset these days.”

Mushtaq, comparing the bowling units of Pakistan and England, said the hosts have an experienced bowling attack with the likes of James Anderson and Stuart Broad alongside the searing pace of Jofra Archer but the visitors’ strength lies in their young fast-bowlers. “We have Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Abbas. So we have a combination on which we can rely on.”