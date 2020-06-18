Thursday, June 18, 2020  | 26 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

On this day: Pakistan reach 2009 T20 World Cup final

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
On this day: Pakistan reach 2009 T20 World Cup final

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recalled the side’s seven-wicket victory in the first semi-final of the 2009 T20 World Cup against South Africa.

The governing body of the sport in the country took to social media to honour the team’s memorable win.

Pakistan decided to bat after winning the toss. They posted a competitive total of 149-4 in their 20 overs with Shahid Afridi scoring 51 off 34 deliveries while Shoaib Malik chipped in with his 39-ball 34.

Proteas were restricted to 142-5 in their 20 overs. Afridi delivered the goods with the ball as he returned with figures of 2-14 in his four overs.

Pakistan went on to face Sri Lanka in the final, which they won by eight wickets.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Pakistan South Africa
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, South Africa, Cricket, T20 World Cup, 2009 T20 World Cup, Shahid Afridi,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Australian streets named after Pakistani cricketing legends
Australian streets named after Pakistani cricketing legends
Shahid Afridi tests positive for coronavirus
Shahid Afridi tests positive for coronavirus
PCB, ICC recall Pakistan's 1999 World Cup semi-final victory
PCB, ICC recall Pakistan’s 1999 World Cup semi-final victory
Pakistan announce 29-man squad for England tour
Pakistan announce 29-man squad for England tour
Cricketing fraternity wishes speedy recovery to Shahid Afridi
Cricketing fraternity wishes speedy recovery to Shahid Afridi
Australia's talisman Steve Smith praises Babar Azam, Mohammad Amir
Australia’s talisman Steve Smith praises Babar Azam, Mohammad Amir
New-look Messi gets Barcelona off to winning restart
New-look Messi gets Barcelona off to winning restart
Asia Cup may move from Pakistan to Sri Lanka: reports
Asia Cup may move from Pakistan to Sri Lanka: reports
When Waqar Younis ran riot against England
When Waqar Younis ran riot against England
Sarfaraz Ahmed optimistic of Pakistan playing well in England
Sarfaraz Ahmed optimistic of Pakistan playing well in England
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.