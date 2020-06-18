On this day: Pakistan reach 2009 T20 World Cup final

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recalled the side’s seven-wicket victory in the first semi-final of the 2009 T20 World Cup against South Africa.

The governing body of the sport in the country took to social media to honour the team’s memorable win.

#OnThisDay in 2009, Pakistan booked a place in the @t20worldcup final, what are your memories of this thrilling win over South Africa? 🙌 pic.twitter.com/RvMVnWSVPZ — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) June 18, 2020

Pakistan decided to bat after winning the toss. They posted a competitive total of 149-4 in their 20 overs with Shahid Afridi scoring 51 off 34 deliveries while Shoaib Malik chipped in with his 39-ball 34.

Proteas were restricted to 142-5 in their 20 overs. Afridi delivered the goods with the ball as he returned with figures of 2-14 in his four overs.

Pakistan went on to face Sri Lanka in the final, which they won by eight wickets.