Tuesday, June 2, 2020  | 9 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Naseem Shah looking forward to bowling to Virat Kohli

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Naseem Shah looking forward to bowling to Virat Kohli

Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s teenaged fast-bowler Naseem Shah is looking forward to playing against India batsman Virat Kohli in the future, PakPassion has reported.

“I respect him but don’t fear him,” Naseem said in an exclusive interview with PakPassion. “It’s always a challenge to bowl to the best, but that’s where you have to raise your game.”

The fast-bowler said that he relishes the prospect of playing against Virat Kohli and India.

The teenager has hit the ground running in international cricket, breaking several records already, and said that he feels really happy when legends heap praise on him.

“When I hear or read their positive comments about me, I want to try even harder and prove to everyone that what they are saying is correct and not let them down. I’m not someone who gets big-headed or arrogant when I receive praise or compliments. In fact, it acts as an incentive and a motivation to improve further so that I can receive more compliments from them in the future.”

Naseem was awarded a central contract by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for some stellar performances in the 2019-20 season. He became the youngest Test bowler in history to take a five-wicket haul as well as the youngest to take a hat-trick.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Naseem Shah virat kohli
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Naseem Shah, Virat Kohli, India, Pakistan, cricket
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Stokes hits out at Sikander Bakht over World Cup remark
Stokes hits out at Sikander Bakht over World Cup remark
Shahid Afridi always had an advantage: Shoaib Akhtar
Shahid Afridi always had an advantage: Shoaib Akhtar
Shahid Afridi hosts young cricketer from Indian-held Kashmir
Shahid Afridi hosts young cricketer from Indian-held Kashmir
PCB receives apology on PSL live-streaming controversy
PCB receives apology on PSL live-streaming controversy
Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis to stop using social media
Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis to stop using social media
I'd have been best friends with Virat Kohli: Shoaib Akhtar
I’d have been best friends with Virat Kohli: Shoaib Akhtar
Tendulkar comparisons bog down India’s wonderkid Prithvi Shaw
Tendulkar comparisons bog down India’s wonderkid Prithvi Shaw
Australia star Mitchell Starc warns against saliva ban
Australia star Mitchell Starc warns against saliva ban
ICC honours Misbah on his 46th birthday
ICC honours Misbah on his 46th birthday
England Cricket Board given green light by government for return
England Cricket Board given green light by government for return
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.