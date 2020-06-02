Naseem Shah looking forward to bowling to Virat Kohli

Pakistan’s teenaged fast-bowler Naseem Shah is looking forward to playing against India batsman Virat Kohli in the future, PakPassion has reported.

“I respect him but don’t fear him,” Naseem said in an exclusive interview with PakPassion. “It’s always a challenge to bowl to the best, but that’s where you have to raise your game.”

The fast-bowler said that he relishes the prospect of playing against Virat Kohli and India.

The teenager has hit the ground running in international cricket, breaking several records already, and said that he feels really happy when legends heap praise on him.

“When I hear or read their positive comments about me, I want to try even harder and prove to everyone that what they are saying is correct and not let them down. I’m not someone who gets big-headed or arrogant when I receive praise or compliments. In fact, it acts as an incentive and a motivation to improve further so that I can receive more compliments from them in the future.”

Naseem was awarded a central contract by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for some stellar performances in the 2019-20 season. He became the youngest Test bowler in history to take a five-wicket haul as well as the youngest to take a hat-trick.